LYONS — The Wayne Economic Development Corp. is marking Manufacturing Day this Friday by highlighting a page allowing students and others to explore careers in manufacturing, food processing, service industries and more.
The online career exploration platform, edgefactor.com/wayneny, is free for Wayne County residents. It features videos from people working in a variety of industries in Wayne County.
EDC said the videos include several new “virtual workplace experiences” funded by the Bullis Fund at Rochester Area Community Foundation. Careers explored include optical technician, business analyst, machine operator and more. There also is a lesson plan for educators to assess what students learned after watching the videos and to help students create goals for their future career path.
EDC Deputy Director Katie Bronson said the county is trying to raise awareness of the many careers available in Wayne County, as well as the schooling and training available to prepare job seekers.
“We want to connect with students, parents, and job-seekers to celebrate the extraordinary local opportunities in manufacturing and other careers in Wayne County,” Bronson said. “We hope to bridge the gap between virtual learning and career exploration through this program.”
Starting Oct. 1, Edge Factor will share five feature categories of STEAM-related videos for free. The acronym focuses on career paths in science, technology, engineering, arts and manufacturing.