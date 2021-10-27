LYONS — A committee was formed earlier this year to talk, once again, about how Wayne County distributes its sales tax revenues — which, unlike most counties in New York, also is distributed to school districts.
Supervisors learned earlier this month not much progress has been made. However, with the endorsement of supervisors, the issue will be taken up again with renewed vigor, County Administrator Rick House said.
The matter was brought before supervisors during a special meeting Oct. 12, where it was learned the Sales Tax Distribution Committee had held just one meeting since Chairman Ken Miller of Palmyra named the panel’s members in late April.
House said he will now help guide the group, which is chaired by Macedon Supervisor Kim Leonard. Other members include Walworth Supervisor Susie Jacobs, Sodus Supervisor Steve Johnson and county fiscal assistants Ken Blake and Brian Sams.
“We’re going to take a more structured approach,” House said, noting that the committee’s first meeting will take place in early November, with meetings to follow in the coming months.
House emphasized that while the committee will be holding regular meetings, the study will not be fast-tracked. If school districts were to be affected by any changes in distribution — and House emphasized that there is no plan to reduce or cut them off at this time — it would not happen next year.
Schools will be moving into 2022-23 budget discussions soon, House noted, and it would be unfair to administrators trying to formulate budgets with a revenue stream in question. The earliest any potential changes would be enacted would be the 2023-24 school year, he said.
Districts share in $5.4 million of the county’s sales tax collections — in 2020, those collections totaled $52.4 million.
The districts’ figure has been capped by supervisors since 1991. The original sales tax agreement, adopted five decades ago, gave schools 33% of the revenues. Schools bordering Wayne County that educate county students — including wealthy districts in Monroe and Ontario counties — also share in about $250,000, Blake said.
Despite the decreasing value of the distributions, superintendents have fought hard to keep the money flowing.
Still, some supervisors, including Miller, question the logic of one taxing entity giving over some of its tax revenue to another.
The re-allocation of county sales tax revenue doesn’t stop with schools in Wayne County. Town and village governments also share in collections, which, unlike schools, are not capped. In 2020, that was $13 million, House told supervisors earlier this month.
He emphasized that school districts are just one component of what the committee will examine.
“This is a sales tax distribution review,” he said.
Sales tax revenues overall are on the upswing, noted House, largely because of increased collections from internet purchases in New York. House said it’s unclear if those additional revenues, mostly driven by the move to online purchasing over traditional brick-and-mortar visits, will continue as the economy rebounds from the pandemic and some shoppers return to previous buying habits.
And, while the county is getting more sales tax money, there are other costs it is absorbing, House explained, such as $1.4 million in sales tax receipts the county is required to allocate to towns and villages for the loss of state Aid and Incentives for Municipalities funding, or AIM.
While supervisors are in agreement that the committee should do its work, one supervisor, Frank Robusto of Ontario, questioned at the Oct. 12 meeting whether taking funding from schools was a benefit to the taxpayer, explaining it may be just moving money from one pot to another.
“It should be a wash,” Miller responded.