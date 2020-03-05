LYONS — A Wayne County couple that has returned from an area affected by the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, is under self-quarantine at their home and being monitored for symptoms, Wayne County Public Health has reported.
“Wayne County Public Health is currently following state and federal guidance for monitoring with regards to Wayne County individuals who have recently returned from areas affected by coronavirus disease,” said the agency in a news release. “These individuals have not been confirmed as positive for COVID-19 at this time. Responsible Wayne County residents have informed Wayne County Public Health of recent travel and have been cooperating with the local and regional state health departments by remaining isolated at home and monitoring for symptoms.”
The health department is not identifying at this time the region the couple visited.