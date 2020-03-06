Geneva CSD note

The Geneva Central School District sent the following note to parents on Wednesday:

Dear parents & guardians,

We recognize that Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has become a source of increasing concern for many in our communities. Please be assured that the district has always taken precautions around the health of our students and we will continue to be vigilant in that regard.

The Geneva City School District has been in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ontario County Health Department for regular updates around the Coronavirus. We have strict procedures in place for preventing and responding to any outbreak of infectious disease and will be revising those as new information about this virus comes to light.

We encourage you to have discussions with your children around illness prevention, including:

Washing hands with soap and water regularly for at least 20 seconds,

Keeping a distance from anyone who appears sick,

Staying home if you feel sick,

Using your elbow or a tissue to cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, and

Ensuring proper nutrition and rest.

Students who have had a fever are not allowed at school until they have been fever-free (without the use of medication) for at least 24 hours.

Currently, the district is taking the following preventative steps to control the spread of viral illnesses (including influenza and COVID-19):

Providing alcohol-based hand sanitizers in key locations and alcohol-based sanitizer wipes to all classrooms,

Regularly cleaning and disinfecting high traffic areas,

Ensuring our school nurses have the most up-to-date information from federal and local agencies,

Sending home students whom our nurses believe to be unwell and/or recommending further testing as necessary,

Working collaboratively with our school physicians and our students’ family physicians as needed, and

Encouraging all staff and students get a flu shot.

The Geneva City School District will continue to be advised by the Department of Health. As we receive more information and guidance from the New York State Health Department, we will pass it along to our school community and share it on the district website, www.genevacsd.org. We thank you for your involvement and attention.

We encourage you to keep up to date about 2019-nCoV, its treatment and prevention by visiting the following websites:

CDC’s dedicated 2019-nCoV website

NYSDOH’s dedicated 2019-nCoV website

NYSDOH directory of local health departments

New York State Center for School Health website

Sincerely,

Trina S. Newton

Superintendent of Schools