LYONS — A Wayne County couple that has returned from an area affected by the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, is under self-quarantine at their home and monitoring for symptoms, officials at Wayne County Public Health reported.
“Wayne County Public Health is currently following state and federal guidance for monitoring with regards to Wayne County individuals who have recently returned from areas affected by coronavirus disease,” a release put out by the agency state. “These individuals have not been confirmed as positive for COVID-19 at this time. Responsible Wayne County residents have informed Wayne County Public Health of recent travel and have been cooperating with the local and regional state health departments by remaining isolated at home and monitoring for symptoms.”
The health department is not identifying at this time the region the couple visited. If you have recently traveled outside of the country and feel ill, call your healthcare provider for instructions.
The agency said COVID-19 is spread by close contact with people who are sick. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath.
The health department said that “it is important for all residents to continue to use your everyday hygiene habits to prevent the spread of disease of any type.” It said proper and regular hand washing is still the best defense against catching a seasonal illness.
“When you feel ill, it is also important to see your doctor and stay home from work, school, daycare, etc. to avoid spreading an illness,” the release said. “Cover your coughs and sneezes at all times, preferably with your elbow. Individuals who do not feel well should wear a mask to prevent the spread of germs. It is not necessary if you are feeling well.”
For more information regarding COVID-19, visit CDC.gov. The New York State Department of Health also has set up a COVID-19 hotline to answer questions, (888) 364-3065.
Wayne County Public Health said it will provide updates on the situation “as appropriate.”