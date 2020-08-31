LYONS — Dispositions in the following Wayne County Court cases were recently announced by District Attorney Mike Calarco:
• Christopher J. Fahrson, 52, formerly of Wolcott, was sentenced Thursday by Judge John Nesbitt to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of parole after pleading guilty to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child (class B felony).
Fahrson admitted having sexual intercourse with a 10-year-old child on several occasions in 2010.
• John A. Bizallion, 54, address unavailable, pleaded guilty Thursdayto first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 5 by Judge Rick Healy to 18½ years in prison followed by 20 years of parole.
Bizallion admitted having sexual intercourse and other sexual contact with an 8-year-old child in the county between January and December 2008. He waived his right to appeal.
• Chadd J. Zerniak, 31, of Rose, was sentenced Thursday by Nesbitt to 2 to 4 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Zerniak admitted restraining a female under circumstances that exposed her to the risk of serious physical injury, and in an unrelated incident to possessing a dangerous instrument (knife) with intent to use it unlawfully against another.