LYONS — Covid-19 numbers may be on the wane, but there’s no shortage of interest in getting free home testing kits or KN95 masks in Wayne County.
After announcing a distribution Thursday, registration for the county’s weekend distribution at four sites was filled by Friday.
The Saturday distribution went well, said County Administrator Rick House. House observed the drive-thru event, which was handled by four teams of county employees from various departments and the Board of Supervisors. He said county staff worked alongside school and town officials for the distribution, which was done simultaneously at the four locations. The county Emergency Management Office, Nursing Home and Public Health employees assisted with logistics, and the sheriff’s office provided traffic control, he said.
There were few delays, noted House, although lines backed up in Walworth, where distribution was done at the Town Hall. He attributed the traffic backup to people arriving before their scheduled times.
The other sites were the Lyons Transportation Center, North-Rose Wolcott High School, and the Fairville Fire Department in Arcadia. Recipients were not allowed to exit their vehicles.
The distribution comes through an intermunicipal agreement with Ontario County for the purchase of 25,000 test kits, with two tests in each kit. Saturday’s recipients also got packs of KN95 protective masks as well.
House said 5,500 test kits were distributed Saturday. He noted that additional kits are expected to be delivered to the county this week, and plans are being made to hold additional distributions, the next one targeting under-served populations, including shut-ins. Senior sites will also be targets of the next distribution, he added. Times and locations of the distributions will be released later this week, he noted.
The distribution comes as Covid numbers continue to drop regionally and statewide. Cases in the Finger Lakes Region dropped to 10.3% on Sunday, said Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office. On Monday, Wayne County reported a rolling seven-day average of 13.5%.
The county reported 196 cases since Friday. Hospitalizations dropped from 12 to nine, although another person died from complications related to Covid, bringing total county deaths to 132.
More than 19,000 county residents have tested positive for Covid since the pandemic started in March 2020.