LYONS — There are private agencies helping homeless families find temporary housing, but for homeless individuals, it falls largely on the Wayne County Department of Social Services to answer the need — and that answer can be expensive.
A hotel room can cost the county as much as $100 a night. And, sometimes, a room can’t be found in a county with a limited number of hotel beds. That forces the county to seek shelter for homeless people in other counties. The scramble to find a bed often takes the work of a social worker — the agency is on call 24/7 — and a sheriff’s deputy, explained Ellen Wayne, commissioner of the Department of Social Services.
Now, the county has come up with an alternative to hotel rooms by earmarking $360,000 in federal funds for homeless housing in Lyons. The second and third floors of a downtown building that sits across the street from DSS’ Water Street offices will soon offer 12 single rooms for homeless people.
“This eliminates a significant county cost,” Wayne said.
Indeed, the price of temporary housing for the homeless —mostly single individuals — tallied $80,000 in 2019 and nearly $100,000 in 2020, the latter a year when Social Services placed 28 people, Wayne explained.
The problem is only getting more worrisome. The agency already has placed 29 people in such housing about six months into 2022.
The reasons for a person to become homeless may vary — from eviction to being a victim of domestic violence to substance abuse — but the county still has a responsibility to find places for these people to stay, Wayne stressed.
She convinced members of a county committee identifying the best use of $17 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the agency should offer its own temporary housing, defined as less than 28 days, she said.
“Our (ultimate) goal is to find permanent housing,” she said.
Lucas Dobbins, of Dobbins Painting and Contracting, is the owner of the building where the temporary housing is being developed. Wayne and Dobbins said they were connected by way of Lyons business owner Bob Ohmann.
The 12 rooms are being leased by the county for three years at $130 per unit a week, as opposed to $85 to $100 a night for a hotel room. They’re finished and just awaiting furniture, Dobbins said.
Wayne expects the rooms to be available within the week.
“This is an immediate response to the fact that there are not enough beds for emergency housing,” Wayne said. “It’s not going to solve it, but it’s going to help us demonstrate that this model works.”
As a security feature, residents will get a code to enter the building, but also a separate one for their individual rooms. And, it’s set up so that sheriff’s deputies can access it — in consultation with Social Services — and place the person in the room. This could happen at any hour, Wayne stressed.
The rooms have a bed, fan, nightstand and small refrigerator, while residents share a laundry facility. Kitchenettes, featuring a microwave and a sink, are on each floor, as are bathrooms with showers.
“It’s minimally equipped because it’s exclusively intended to be emergency housing,” Wayne said.
The site is not staffed, but common areas have camera monitors, she said.
Each person receiving the housing will be assigned appropriate case management, Wayne noted, adding that if homeless are housed in say, the town of Ontario, it’s more cumbersome to work with the clients on their needs. Having them close to Social Services offices should be beneficial for clients and save time and travel costs for Social Services and any other agencies providing supports, Wayne added.
The Social Services commissioner, who is leaving the position next month, acknowledged the town was reluctant to approve the project — it needed a use variance — but she believes it ultimately benefits Lyons by helping to renovate a building that was in poor condition while addressing homelessness.
Wayne, along with County Administrator Rick House, made personal pitches to the town, asking them to approve the use variance.
“You can deal with them sleeping on park benches or place them in a structured environment,” House said. “It’s a benefit to the town and the individuals.”
Dobbins, who began preliminary renovations last November, said the second- and third-floor spaces were a mess, due in part to nature setting up shop there. Bird droppings were everywhere.
“It was bad,” he said while walking through the facility. “The apartments looked like they were from the 1940s.”
Dobbins said he invested $250,000 into the building and will, in theory, get his money back over the course of the three-year lease. If the county decides not to renew the lease, he’s at least got some renovated spaces that can be converted to traditional apartments, he explained.
Dobbins said he’s glad to not only improve a historic downtown building in need of repairs, but also to assist Wayne County’s homeless.
“This is one of those really fulfilling jobs,” he said. “It makes you feel good.”
House said the ARPA committee, which also included County Treasurer Patrick Schmitt, was impressed with Wayne’s pitch.
“We had a lot of very good proposals (to use the $17 million in ARPA funds),” House said. “It was important, and we saw a need for it.”
Schmitt agreed.
“I give Dr. Wayne a lot of credit for putting this project together to address a need that our Department of Social Services saw,” he said. “Many people think there are not homeless people in Wayne County, but Dr. Wayne has information to prove otherwise.”
Wayne said if this pilot project proves successful, it could be expanded to provide emergency housing for families as well, with the county renovating homes, possibly through the Wayne County Land Bank, to provide temporary housing. The land bank obtains dilapidated properties, largely the result of foreclosures. The goal is to renovate them if possible and put them back on the tax rolls, while removing blight.
Wayne called the new housing project for the homeless unique.
“I have other (Social Services) commissioners paying attention to it,” she said.