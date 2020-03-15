LYONS — Wayne County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Miller on Sunday declared a state of emergency in the county, in response to COVID-19, effective 3 p.m.
Wayne joins several other counties in the region declaring states of emergency, including Seneca this morning. Ontario and Yates declared states of emergency on Saturday, effective for midnight Sunday.
According to a press release sent out by County Administrator Rick House, Miller has directed all departments and agencies of Wayne County to take “appropriate steps necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure and provide such emergency assistance deemed necessary.”
Coronavirus-19 has been declared by the World Health Organization as a world-wide pandemic. It is an infection associated with fever and signs and symptoms of pneumonia or other respiratory illness and appears to be transmitted from person to person predominantly through droplet transmission, said House.
“If spread in the population (it) could have significant public health consequences,” he said.
House noted that travel-related cases and community contact transmission of COVID-19 have been documented throughout the state and that on March 7, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a disaster emergency in the state.
“Although there are no confirmed cases within Wayne County to date, this situation is rapidly evolving, and the threat of this virus is imminent to the citizens and visitors of Wayne County,” said House. “It is necessary that Wayne County be proactive and fully prepared to deal with its effects.”
The state of emergency will remain in effect for 30 days or until rescinded by a subsequent order, House said.
“This state of emergency does not in any way impact travel, and county operations will continue unchanged unless otherwise advised,” he said.