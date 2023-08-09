Wayne County Democrats have announced their slate of candidates for a host of county-wide offices.
Additionally, they are fielding candidates for the 54th State Senate and the 130th Assembly districts.
Scott Comegys of Palmyra is running against Republican incumbent Pam Helming in the Senate race, while James Schuler is challenging Republican incumbent Brian Manktelow for the Assembly seat.
Comegys, who chairs the Wayne County Democratic Committee, lauded candidates running in town and village races this November who were selected following committee caucuses.
“We are proud to announce these excellent people as candidates running on the Democratic line on this year’s November election ballot,” he said. “They are citizens who are standing up to offer the people of Wayne County a choice for how we move forward, and each of them are committed to serving honorably to strengthen and grow our communities, protect our rights, and work for each town to achieve its full potential.”
The candidates:
• Butler: Tommy Mettler, town supervisor; Chad Mendenhall and Anthony Quinn, town board.
• Galen: Thomas Caprilla, town supervisor; Norma Lancaster, town clerk; Tyler Munson, superintendent of highways.
• Lyons: John Gibbon, town justice; Adam Bullock, town board.
• Macedon: Margaret Marinari, town board.
• Marion: Margi Taber, town board.
• Rose: Kenan Baldridge, town supervisor; Jennifer Murphy and Gie Oey, town board; Jeffrey Jay, superintendent of highways.
• Village of Sodus: Ervina Donovan, village board.
• Town of Sodus: Ellen Zuroski, town board.
• Village of Sodus Point: William Kallusch Jr. and James Taylor, village board.
• Town of Wolcott: Dan Smith, town supervisor; Matthew Crum and Matthew Ohler, town board.
• Ontario: Jim Switzer, town supervisor.