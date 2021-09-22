LYONS — Some might view a trip to the Department of Motor Vehicles as only slightly more preferable than going to the dentist.
However, County Clerk Mike Jankowski takes pride in making visits to the Wayne County DMV as pleasant as possible, thanks to employees who take the time to help customers get through the red tape that sometimes comes with the business. And now Jankowski has a new, modern home to make customer stays a little more bearable, while providing a more comfortable working environment for DMV employees.
On Tuesday, county officials, with special guest Mark Schroeder, the state DMV commissioner, cut the ribbon celebrating the new county DMV office at 9 Pearl St.
The DMV has taken over the spot formerly home to the county clerk’s office. Conversely, the clerk’s office will move into the adjacent first-floor space across the hall where the DMV operated for decades.
The DMV quietly opened the doors of its new quarters last Friday, and with their departure from their longtime space, renovations have now begun on the new space for the county clerk. Jankowski expects the new office will be open in November or December. Workers are temporarily housed at the former Lyons Village Hall at 76 William St.
In all, the first-floor renovations will cost the county about $2.9 million.
Jankowski is relieved to see the first phase finished.
“This was originally going to be done in summer, but because of the crunch in building supplies, it’s a month and a half late,” he said.
It may not have met project time estimates, but the renovation is a success, he said.
“It’s very humbling to see what goes into one of these projects,” Jankowski said.
UDN Inc. of Rochester is the general contractor on the project.
Others impressed by the final product include Schroeder, a former state assemblyman from Buffalo who was named state DMV commissioner in 2019 by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
“This is very, very nice, and I am very impressed,” Schroeder said, noting that the DMV runs 27 district offices downstate, but relies on county clerks in 51 counties, including Wayne, to operate DMVs upstate.
He is impressed with Jankowski too.
“Michael Jankowski is very, very effective and has done a tremendous job,” Schroeder said in a short address to the Board of Supervisors in the County Courthouse on Church Street before heading across the park to cut the ribbon on the new DMV. “Initiative is doing the right thing without being told. He knows what to do and how to serve his constituents.”
While acknowledging that local DMV business has been affected by the internet — many people now do much of their DMV-related work online — there is still a need for local offices, he stressed.
“There is a digital divide,” he said. “There are people who might not be able to do that.”
Jankowski agreed.
“The digital divide is very real,” he said.
The brick-and-mortar DMV offices provide services that will require their necessity for many years to come, they said, including advanced identifications such as Real ID and enhanced driver’s licenses that will be necessary for travel, along with traditional DMV services such as learner’s permits and driver license tests.
“The DMV is an indispensable department” in Wayne County and other upstate communities, Jankowski said, because of the reliance on automobiles for transportation.
The Wayne DMV workers are impressed with their new digs as well.
“I like it,” said Sholanda Franklin, who occupies the information desk that is designed to answer questions customers may have before they take a number, as well as fielding calls. “It’s very spacious.”
She said customers who came into the new office at the end of last week were “shocked” to be greeted by such a modern space, which allows each worker ample room for the technology not needed in the old days of the DMV.
Count former state Assemblyman Bob Oaks, who served as county clerk from 1983-92, among the admirers of the new DMV space.
“This is some change, when you can add the modern amenities, but also keep the history,” he said. “This is bringing (the county) to the 21st century.”