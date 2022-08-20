LYONS — Contract negotiations between Wayne County and the union representing deputies, sergeants and investigators reached an impasse Friday.
County Administrator Rick House said Teamster Local 118 made the impasse declaration.
House said the union will notify the state Public Employment Relations Board of its declaration of impasse, and PERB — as it is often called — will assign a mediator to assist in negotiations in an effort to reach an agreement.
The contract between the county and the union expired on Dec. 21, 2021. The two sides have met nine times beginning in February, House said.
The sticking point is salaries.
House said the two sides met Friday morning and the meeting lasted not more than 15 minutes. It’s there that the county and its chief negotiator, Tish Lynn of Hancock and Estabrook, were told the union was declaring an impasse.
“We wished to continue working through this,” said House. “We have come to agreement on numerous issues. It basically surrounds pay. We were very surprised. We wanted to continue talking, and we thought we were making progress.”
House, a former Wayne County undersheriff, said the department “provides an extremely valuable service to the community.”
Social media posts related to contract talks have become more frequent and largely center on Wayne deputies being paid less than those working for other counties in the region.
House said earlier this week that some of those supposed pay disparities are inaccurate, explaining they don’t take into account stipends and longevity pay, the latter of which can be as high as 10% of their salary.
In a press release issued Friday, House said the county wishes to provide “appropriate and competitive wages and benefits to employees while respecting the needs of county citizens.”
Sean Walsh, one of the negotiators with the Teamsters, said earlier this week that the union had no comment on negotiations. He did not respond to a second request for comment Friday following the decision to declare an impasse.
This is not the first time the county and Teamsters have had an impasse declared in contract negotiations. It happened in November of 2018, only that time it was the county that declared it.
The county’s negotiator in those talks, John Corcoran, also of Hancock Estabrook, said at the time that it declared the impasse to bring in a third-party mediator to “help bridge the differences” and reach a “voluntary agreement” without going to arbitration.
The county and deputies ultimately came to an agreement at the end of May 2019 that gave members average wage increases of 3.4% under a six-year contract retroactive to 2016. The wage package was worth over $2 million, with over $600,000 in retroactive awards. Teamsters at the time called it “one of the most lucrative agreements Local 118 has been a part of.”