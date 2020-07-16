LYONS — In January, Wayne County supervisors defeated a resolution that would have allowed District Attorney Mike Calarco to fill an assistant DA position because the candidate did not live in the county.
While the state’s Public Officer’s Law requires district attorneys and their assistants to be residents of the county they work in, previous Wayne DAs were allowed to hire prosecutors from outside the county.
However, supervisors took a stand on Calarco’s potential hire.
County Attorney Dan Connors said at the time that Calarco could legally hire assistant DAs from outside Wayne if the residency requirement was waived.
Calarco wants to do just that. A resolution before the Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning would direct Connors to draft a local law that would allow Calarco to recruit candidates from the contiguous counties of Ontario, Seneca, Monroe and Cayuga.
“The main issue is there are just not enough qualified candidates,” said Calarco Wednesday. “There is no pool in Wayne County.”
He said his office is currently down one part-time and one full-time position.
Calarco said he needs experienced, highly qualified prosecutors, and such attorneys are in short supply in most rural counties.
“This is a matter of public safety, of bringing the best people we can to Wayne County to prosecute cases,” he said.
Calarco said courts are beginning to reopen following the shutdown caused by the pandemic, and there are about 2,000 justice court cases and about 100 felony cases pending. He said he needs a full staff, noting that he and other full-timers have been working those courts because of staffing issues.
County Administrator Rick House, a former Wayne undersheriff, agreed with Calarco that it’s difficult for the county to attract the talent needed in the DA’s office.
“It (the opt-out of the residency requirement) will increase the pool of candidates,” said House. “He’s having a very hard time finding qualified candidates.”
If the local law is ultimately passed by the Board of Supervisors, it would also need the approval of the state Legislature, said House, who noted that some 20 counties already allow such hires for DA offices.
House said board members have had concerns about residency issues for many county employees, but that they are beginning to understand that Calarco’s situation is unique.
“We owe it to our citizens, especially our crime victims, to have the best prosecution possible,” he said.
However, House added: “I would strongly encourage all of our staff to move into the county. You serve the public better when you live amongst the public. You have a strong propensity to go the extra mile.”
Calarco said he’s been pushing for the change since he first came to office in 2018, and he is hopeful he has the votes Tuesday, that supervisors now understand what his office is up against.