LYONS — Wayne County’s Buildings and Grounds crew might want to get into the moving business.
They’re pretty experienced at it.
After moving county workers out of another office building at 16 William St. in February 2019 in advance of a $6.5 million renovation completed earlier this year, they’ll be at it again at 9 Pearl St., where first floor renovations are expected to start early in the new year for the Department of Motor Vehicles and County Clerk’s offices.
For 16 William St., most of the employees — which included the Treasurer’s Office — were moved to the former Lyons Village Hall on William Street while renovation work took place.
The space will be utilized again, this time to house employees in the County Clerk’s office who must vacate during the renovation.
The Board of Supervisors agreed at its Dec. 15 meeting to rent the space for $2,700 a month, plus utilities from Old Village Properties from Feb. 1 of next year to Jan. 31, 2022.
According to Kevin Rooney, the county’s public works director, renovations to the first floor of 9 Pearl St. will start by converting the current County Clerk space into new quarters for the DMV, with the clerk’s office moving to the current DMV space.
“Right now we are out to bid,” said Rooney. “We expect bids back in a couple of weeks. It’s a sizable job. It’s a full renovation of the first floor.”
The cost estimate is $2 million to $3 million, which will be paid for through county funds, said Rooney. The board opted not to borrow for the project.
Buildings and grounds will be moving clerk’s office workers and equipment over to the former village hall, and that is likely to happen in February, said Rooney. It was deemed easier to move the county clerk’s office out because it has less equipment than DMV.
“So many records are now digitized,” he said.
Indeed, said County Clerk Mike Jankowski, most of the paper records are or will be in storage, with the public able to use county computers to access records ranging from title searches to court filings.
“We’re not going to need all those books,” Jankowski said.
The DMV is part of the County Clerk’s Office functions.
Conversely, the DMV needs more space for testing and for customers, who pre-covid, were often left standing during busy times waiting for service. All DMV business currently is appointment-only because of COVID concerns, Jankowski noted.
“We’ve had a lot of success with the appointment system,” said Jankowski, pointing out that customers don’t have to wait in long lines for service. They do, however, have about a three-week wait time for most business, he pointed out, with some exceptions.
It’s hoped both offices will not have down time during the project.
“We’re going to do our best to make it as smooth as possible,” said Jankowski.
While the project is estimated to take a year, it more likely will be finished in nine months, said Rooney.
The first floor renovation at 9 Pearl St. is part of county efforts to modernize its aging buildings, some of which date back to the mid-1800s.
And this is not the only department Buildings and Grounds will be moving in 2021. The District Attorney’s Office is moving from the Hall of Justice to former county quarters at 30 Church St., which, until recently, was the home of the Wayne County Action Program. That agency, which contracts with the county for some services, has moved into renovated space at the former home of the Lyons Community Center.