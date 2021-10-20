LYONS — All Wayne County law enforcement agencies will take part in the next pharmaceutical collection event, which is scheduled for Saturday.
Sheriff Barry Virts said the events are a way to prevent drug abuse and the theft of expired, unused, and unwanted medicine from homes.
Medication can be dropped off from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. to the following police departments:
• Clyde PD — Galen’s Express Lane, 17 Sodus St.
• Sheriff’s office — Lyons National Bank, 2 Forgham St. (Route 31), Lyons.
• Macedon PD — Public safety building, 1620 Wayneport Road.
• Newark PD — Wegmans, 800 W. Miller St.
• New York State Police — Williamson barracks, 3957 Route 104.
• Palmyra PD — Police station, 144 E. Main St.
• Sodus PD — Village highway building, 39 Gaylord St.
• Sheriff’s office — Ontario substation, 1850 Ridge Road.
• Wolcott PD — Police station, 6015 New Hartford St.
The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. Prescription and over-the-counter drugs will be accepted.
“All the Wayne County law enforcement agencies will partner to provide this disposal service to reduce the abuse of prescription medication and prevent polluting our landfills and water supplies,” Virts said in a news release. “If you have prescription drugs or medications that are no longer needed or used, please use this disposal service to rid your home of any unneeded medications.”