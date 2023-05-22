LYONS — When Wayne County supervisors approved a plan to create a countywide ambulance service last year, officials considered it a matter of life and death.
That is not hyperbole.
A 2020 report outlined numerous shortcomings in emergency medical services in the county, including average response times to 911 calls that had not improved since 1999. On average, said the report by Missouri-based Fitch Associates, it took 21 minutes for medical care to arrive for nine out of 10 life-threatening events, including cardiac arrest and traumatic injuries. That assessment, the report said, is “beyond what is acceptable for today’s EMS systems.”
Last year, supervisors agreed with county EMS Director Jim Lee that a countywide agency was needed to ensure patients in need of critical care receive it in a timely fashion. By August, the board approved a two-phase countywide EMS service implementation. Since then, numerous measures have been taken to meet the goal of launching the service by July 1.
County officials said they’re on track to do just that.
At its meeting last week, supervisors approved a host of resolutions related to launching the service, including amending the county budget for operational and personnel costs expected to be incurred starting in June as the fledgling agency ramps up to operational status.
“We’re still shooting for July 1,” Lee said following Tuesday’s meeting. “(The series of resolutions) is most of what we need to do.”
“We are heading in the right direction,” County Administrator Rick House added. “We’re trying to do this expeditiously but carefully. We’re getting everything in the right budget lines.”
He pointed to his fiscal assistant, Brian Sams, as playing a key role in the financial aspects of creating a new county agency.
Tony Verno, chair of the Public Safety Committee, agrees that implementation is on track.
“We are very pleased with the progress made to date,” he said. “I want to emphasize that the countywide ambulance is a safety net for the entire county. Being that EMS is not considered an essential function by New York state, the Board of Supervisors feels every Wayne County resident should have emergency medical help if needed.”
Still, there is much to do less than six weeks away from the service’s launch, including more hiring. Interviews are ongoing for various positions, Lee said.
“It’s a challenge (in hiring) because there’s not a lot of people in the workforce,” he said.
Lee is hoping competitive wages and the benefits the county offers — from a state pension to relatively low-cost health insurance — will help attract candidates.
“We’re real close (on filling jobs), but we can always use more,” he said, adding they are posted on the county website, and the county has hired a full-time educator to provide training to those without EMS certifications.
The service will have a temporary home at the Lyons Town Ambulance base on Broad Street, and the county is purchasing the agency’s two ambulances while waiting for additional rigs to be delivered as the service ramps up. Lyons Ambulance ceases operations June 30.
Lee noted that the town is charging the county just $100 a month to use the base until the 10,600-square-foot EMS headquarters are built at the county complex off Route 31.
The county Planning Board gave its approval of the project at its April meeting.
Another EMS location will be built on land the county purchased at the corner of routes 104 and 88 in Sodus. It’s in the design phase, and that project is likely about a month behind the EMS headquarters project, Lee said.
He pointed to the many people working on EMS implementation, including Fitch Associates, which is providing guidance, as well as House and Verno. House noted there is not only an EMS project oversight board, but also three work groups tasked with handling various aspects of the project: operations, personnel and equipment.
“This is a very, very large project,” House said. “We want to make sure it’s done right.”
How large? The startup costs for EMS could rise to $15 million when considering the construction of ambulance bases, ambulances, and related equipment, he said. The personnel costs per year are estimated at $500,000 for each fully staffed ambulance, he noted.
The hope is that billing for trips to hospitals and other medical facilities will offset a good portion of operational costs. To that end, supervisors on Tuesday approved hiring a South Carolina agency to provide billing services.
House praised Lee and “his foresight” for making countywide EMS a reality, as well as Verno.
“Tony’s been a driving force for this,” he said.
House emphasized that while the county service will be the EMS provider in Lyons once the town service ends, the agency will augment other services where needed.