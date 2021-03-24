WILLIAMSON — An electronics contract manufacturer is moving its operations from Sodus to Williamson as part of a $4 million expansion funded in part by the state.
Empire State Development officials said Tuesday that Pace Electronics will construct a 55,000-square-foot facility on Route 104 in Williamson to allow it to expand, creating 15 jobs and retaining 28 others.
The site formerly housed a Rolls-Royce Nuclear Services facility.
ESD said it is assisting the project with up to $250,000 in tax credits.
Pace is working with the company Taylor, The Builders of Penfield, for design and construction of the expansion. The project is expected to be completed later this year, and ESD noted that the Wayne County Industrial Development Agency and Greater Rochester Enterprise also are providing financial assistance. IDA Director Brian Pincelli said Tuesday the agency is providing benefits that include sales tax and mortgage recording tax exemptions, as well as a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement or PILOT.
“Pace Electronics’ dedication to their employees and continued growth in Wayne County is a testament to their leadership and the quality of workforce we have in the county,” said Pincelli. “We’re proud to be the home of their corporate headquarters and we were happy to be able to support their continued growth and success.”
Pace Electronics CEO Dawn Smith said staying in Wayne County was the best place for its expansion.
“While we searched several areas to relocate, the decision to stay in Wayne County was driven by our dedicated long-term employees and the local work force talent,” she said. “With year-over-year growth from adding new capabilities and product offerings and most recently the acquisition of Peter Parts Electronics, we have outgrown our current facility and had to lease additional warehousing space. The new constructed headquarters will allow us the ability to advance our state-side manufacturing capabilities, warehouse all our products in one facility and give us the space required to increase our workforce.”
Founded in 1969, Pace does business in the medical, industrial controls, automotive and emergency lighting and safety product industries worldwide.
The company sources electronic components from the Pacific Rim and maintains manufacturing facilities in China and Malaysia, a liaison office in Hong Kong and an additional warehouse facility in San Diego.
ESD said Pace Electronics has been named to the Fortune 500 list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Women. Women, in fact, represent half of the company’s workforce, while 67% of company executives are women. Smith has served as Pace Electronics’ CEO since 2012.
Here’s what state and local officials had to say about the project:
• Williamson Town Supervisor Anthony Verno: “The town is grateful that Pace has decided to expand in Williamson. I want to thank Pace Electronics and all the employees that were instrumental in making this happen.”
• Eric Gertler, Empire State Development acting commissioner and president and CEO-designate: “While Pace Electronics has a global reach, this successful company decided to expand in the Finger Lakes based on the region’s top-tier tech and manufacturing talent. The Wayne County project will create new, high-quality jobs that further support New York State’s commitment to growing both the regional and state economy.”
• State Sen. Pam Helming: “Pace Electronics is a leading high-tech manufacturer in the Finger Lakes region whose growth highlights the incredible innovation and talent we have in the 54th District. My congratulations and thanks to CEO Dawn Smith and the entire Pace Electronics team for their continued investment in Wayne County. Thank you to Empire State Development, the Wayne County IDA and all those who have assisted with this project. We must do all we can to support the growth and success of our small business job creators.”
• State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow: “It is encouraging to see a business such as Pace Electronics choosing to expand in our community. I thank Empire State Development for making the investment into Pace Electronics and will continue our mission to move the Finger Lakes forward into tomorrow. The mere fact that they are a growing business, and choosing to build and expand in our community, retaining their workforce and adding an additional 15 jobs is truly exciting. This news could not come at a better time. As we move into warm days, and our State is reopening amidst the pandemic, Pace Electronics helps shine a beacon of light and hope for the days to come.”
• Matt Hurlbutt, president and CEO, Greater Rochester Enterprise: “Pace Electronics chose to invest in Rochester, NY’s Wayne County, to capitalize on our region’s exceptional talent in the electronic contract manufacturing industry and the perfect facility to support their expansion plans.”