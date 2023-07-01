LYONS — A new era of emergency medical services in Wayne County begins today at noon.
That’s when the county’s fledgling EMS agency goes live.
With that noon launch comes the end of Lyons Ambulance, which has been serving the town for five decades.
The lack of overlap is necessary. The county is renting the Lyons Ambulance operations on the town’s municipal property until its headquarters are built on the County Complex property off Route 31.
The two Lyons rigs are now county-owned ambulances, after supervisors approved purchasing them earlier this year. Additional ambulances are on order for the county agency, which initially will serve Lyons and fill in where necessary for other agencies.
The establishment of Wayne County EMS comes following a critical 2020 report by Fitch and Associates that average response time had not budged in 11 years. The 21-minute average response time for help to arrive, said the report, is “beyond what is acceptable for today’s EMS systems.”
It’s been a challenging time for emergency medical services across the nation, and Wayne County has been no exception. A number of EMS agencies — many run by fire departments — have disbanded over the past few years because of a lack of volunteers or finances or both.
In the case of Lyons, which had a paid staff, unpaid billings had cost the town hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to Supervisor Jim Brady.
Wasting no time
The county’s supervisors, at the urging of EMS Director Jim Lee, agreed in 2022 to fast-track the establishment of a county agency. A host of resolutions — from hiring a company to assist in the implementation of the service, to numerous budget outlays, including authorizing the hiring of a team of medics — have been passed since then.
With a state inspection on Thursday, Wayne County EMS will begin answering calls Saturday.
County Administrator Rick House said this is a big moment for the county.
“It’s (the county) never taken on a project of this magnitude that will have this much impact on the residents,” he said.
Williamson Supervisor Tony Verno, chair of the supervisors’ Public Safety Committee, said the launch of the new service is coming at a critical time.
“It’s (EMS services in the county) just getting worse, and the Board of Supervisors feel strongly that it’s an essential service,” he said.
Verno and Lee said the county agency will initially be the primary EMS provider in Lyons and plug holes where needed, which Williamson’s supervisor describes as the “safety net concept.”
“We’re able to move an ambulance that does not have coverage because of an incident or no staff,” Lee explained.
Added Verno: “I don’t know any agency other than Macedon that has a full staff.”
Staff ready to roll
While more hiring will be happening as the agency builds out — a base in Sodus is in the works, with east- and west-end locations coming in future years — Lee said he’s got 15 full-time EMTs and six part-timers ready to serve. Among the full-timers: John Wiltsie, coordinator for Lyons Ambulance, who has come over to the county.
Besides Lee, other EMS management staff includes Eric Dierks, operations manager, who has been working with Wayne County’s Advanced Life Support unit; educator (trainer) Jason Haag, who has been a part-timer for the county’s ALS agency; and Medical Director Dr. Jamie Syrett, who also serves as a coroner-physician and medical director for the county’s 911 office.
Lee said he was careful not to cherry-pick staff from other county ambulance services, which he admitted, was something other EMS agencies — many that are suffering staff shortages — worried about.
Consultant key to project
House, Lee and Verno noted the considerable work that went into the EMS project, including an oversight board and three work groups charged with handling various aspects of the implementation. However, the one constant at their meetings is Chad Premo of Fitch and Associates, the county’s implementation advisor, with 35 years of experience in EMS operations. The Ohio resident is in town two weeks each month for meetings and has helped guide the county in the task of creating a new EMS service.
“Fitch has been crucial to the project,” said Lee. “We know the steps (of creating an EMS agency), but Chad’s help has been so important to the program.”
Premo said he has worked with plenty of municipalities on similar projects, but pointed to Wayne County’s collaborative approach — from the politicians to staff — in establishing the new agency.
“They really hit it out of the park here,” he said. “They really came through for the citizens of Wayne County.”
“Everybody is in this thing for the same reason: for the health of our residents,” House explained.
“But that’s not normal,” Premo replied.
All agree that the trend in EMS is larger agencies, which offer economies of scale and better use of resources — from staff to ambulances. However, Verno emphasized, the goal of Wayne EMS is not to put smaller agencies out of business. It’s up to individual communities to decide what is best for their residents, he said.
However, as in the case of Lyons, there are advantages for municipalities to get out of the EMS business or rely on private agencies to provide the service.
“The county’s got bigger pockets,” he said.
Still, House acknowledged that establishing the EMS agency is expensive, with startup costs when fully implemented approaching $15 million. That includes building bases and buying and equipping ambulances.
Lee said they’ll get a good feel for next year’s operational budget as the agency ramps up the second half of the year.
“We will find a way to support it,” House emphasized.