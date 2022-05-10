LYONS — Creating a countywide emergency medical services agency is a big undertaking, Wayne County officials acknowledge. It’s so big the county is planning to hire a firm to help it implement the service.
At its meeting in April, supervisors approved a resolution soliciting proposals from companies interested in overseeing the implementation of a county EMS operation. The project was approved by board members in March.
Jim Lee, the county’s emergency medical services coordinator, said creating a county EMS agency is a large undertaking; thus the need for outside assistance.
“There is a lot that needs to be done in a fairly short amount of time,” Lee said. “We’re actually getting things going.”
The firm or professional ultimately chosen would be the “clerk of the works,” Lee explained, from setting up primary and secondary EMS bases around the county, to purchasing 14 ambulances and related equipment, as well as recruiting medics and administration. Lee said it’s something that, realistically, could not be done internally.
County Administrator Rick House agreed with Lee, suggesting supervisors look to an outside firm to execute an EMS plan that is expected to take about two years to be fully implemented.
The county has allocated nearly $1.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the project, which has an estimated startup price tag of $5.5 million. Additional ARPA money could be allocated for the project, House noted.
The county administrator said the startup costs do not include hiring the independent contractor to oversee the project over the estimated two-year implementation period. The cost of those services won’t be known until it gets proposals from firms.
Proposals are due by May 18.
House believes an outside firm is essential to the successful implementation of an EMS agency.
“Jim has so many duties right now,” House said of Lee. “It’s best to get somebody from the outside world who knows the business.
“This is a very large undertaking. There are an awful lot of moving parts. We need a firm who’s got the experience. It’s got to be done right.”
To that end, supervisors will vote at their May 17 meeting to create an EMS Project Oversight Committee. It would be charged with providing project analysis and input, and wound report regularly to the supervisors’ public safety committee.
The project oversight committee includes House, Lee and a host of other officials, along with a representative of the agency providing the implementation services.
It’s estimated that a county EMS agency will cost $6.2 million annually to operate, but that transport billings should reduce that number to about $500,000 a year.
Lee said that while it will take two years for Wayne County EMS services to be fully operational, he believes some service could be coming in 2023.