LYONS — Wayne County is moving ahead with its plan to establish an emergency medical services agency — with a goal to have it running in some capacity in the latter part of 2023.
On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors is expected to approve three measures related to the county’s Emergency Medical Services agency, which currently consists of advanced life support medics stationed around the county.
One of the measures involves authorization to purchase two ambulances through state bid at a cost not to exceed $450,000. However, those ambulances won’t arrive anytime soon, EMS Coordinator Jim Lee noted.
“We’re looking for delivery this time next year,” he said Tuesday.
The county’s plan is to purchase four ambulances, but officials will be examining options on how to obtain two more. Options include purchasing used ones.
“We’re trying to figure that out,” Lee said.
Along with the purchase of two ambulances, supervisors also are set to buy a 4.23-acre piece of property on Route 88, near Route 104 next to Reed Eye Associates, for the north-central secondary base of operations for Wayne County EMS. The cost is $90,000.
“It’s an ideal site,” Lee said.
There, the county will build a three-bay base at an estimated cost of $1 million. One ambulance will be assigned to that base.
It’s one of two bases to be built in the first phase of the EMS implementation, Lee said. The primary base, with four bays, will be built on the county complex property on Route 31 in Lyons at a cost estimated at $1.8 million. County Administrator Rick House said a spot next to the nursing home is eyed for the primary base, which at some point will house two ambulances.
Also Tuesday, supervisors are expected to award a bid to Labella Associates of Rochester to provide architectural and engineering services for the two bases.
Lee said much work remains to establish EMS services, noting that two work groups meet twice a month on the project — one is focused on land and facilities, the other on equipment and ambulance personnel, the latter of which he added is in “scarce supply.”
An oversight committee, which is chaired by Williamson Supervisor Tony Verno, meets monthly. The county’s project advisor, Fitch Associates, plays a role in each of those committees, Lee added.
County officials project the first phase of the EMS project will cost nearly $4.2 million.
The second phase calls for three-bay secondary bases in Walworth and Rose, with land likely needed to be purchased for each. Each will be equipped initially with one ambulance.
House admits it’s a costly project, but a necessary one, given that quick response with highly trained medics could be a matter of life and death.
“This is a large capital expenditure,” he said. “I think the benefits outweigh the costs. This could be a $10 million project before it’s done. (The process is) going quickly, but carefully and thoroughly.”