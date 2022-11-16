LYONS — After spending $1.9 million this year on worker stipends in an attempt to attract and retain employees and provide some financial relief amid rising costs, Wayne County will do it again in 2023.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved a plan to provide “enhancement and retention payments” totaling $3,000 for full-time workers and $1,500 for part-timers. They will be paid in increments. The plan will cost taxpayers $2.8 million in the coming year, Fiscal Assistant Brian Sams said.
Along with stipends, supervisors took other measures designed to retain and attract employees.
County workers will be able to cash in an additional two weeks of unused vacation time in 2022, which is called leave buy-back. Employees typically are allowed one week.
“Some employees are working so much that they can’t get the time off,” County Administrator Rick House explained.
Additionally, the county’s shift differential for those who work between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. will increase from 75 cents to a dollar an hour.
And, to address worker shortages in the 911 Center and the county nursing home, supervisors approved a plan to pay full- and part-time employees at a higher rate based on experience.
House said staffing shortages continue to plague departments, in particular the nursing home and 911 center, both of which are 24/7 operations.
“We’re really having a difficult time trying to fill positions,” House said.
In the 911 center, staffing is so short that employees are forced to work mandatory overtime, he said.
“Some are working 18 hours (straight),” House said.
He noted that Jeff Fosdick, the former county undersheriff, has taken on the newly created position of deputy 911 supervisor.
“We have tasked him to identify the issues at 911 and why staff are leaving,” House said.
It’s hoped that higher wages for 911 workers who come to the county with experience will help shore up staffing shortages, the county administrator explained. Those pay rates also apply to part-timers, some of whom may have retired or left the department for some reason.
“They can come back and work at the pay level they left,” House explained.
Fosdick could not be reached for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.
At the nursing home, shortages have curtailed the number of patients the facility can accept, based on minimum staffing levels required under Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive order, he said.
“This is direct patient care for our residents,” he said. “(Staffing) could potentially have a negative effect on patient care.”
He said the stipends approved by supervisors in April are working, but more is needed.
“(Stipends) have gone a long way to keep staff here, but we haven’t been able to attract enough people (to fill vacant jobs),” House said.
According to House, county officials worked with the various unions representing employees on the stipends and other worker incentives, and the goal is to lay the groundwork for contract negotiations in 2023.
“We want the memorandums of understanding (agreements) to be building blocks,” he said.