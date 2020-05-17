PALMYRA — The Wayne County Fair has been a late-summer tradition for 164 years.
No. 165 won’t be happening in August because of coronavirus concerns.
The Union Agricultural Society at Palmyra, which runs the event, announced its decision to cancel last week.
Fair Board President Pamela Ferranti said “having the Wayne County Fair in 2020 is not in the best interest for our participants, volunteers and patrons.”
The event is one of the county’s biggest draws each year, attracting about 30,000 each August during its six-day run.
“The decision is an emotional one, as the annual tradition brings so much to the community and all involved,” Ferranti said. “However, keeping everyone healthy and safe is the No. 1 priority.”
Ferranti said the reopening of fairs and other mass gathering is in the fourth phase of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s gradual reopening process under New York State On PAUSE, the lockdown initiated to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Because they don’t know when that phase begins, she said, it would be difficult to determine if there is sufficient time to institute safety requirements, including limiting the number of patrons in the grandstand and entertainment areas and abiding by six-foot social distancing guidelines. There is also a significant amount of fairgrounds preparation in advance of the event, she noted.
The event is run solely by volunteers.
Ferranti said it was also unfair to expect farmers, vendors and organizations to plan for participation when the state has yet to make a determination of when the fourth phase will begin.
“The fair, and all that it means to us, and to what it has meant to so many organizations, businesses and patrons has to be considered, but we will be back in 2021,” said Ferranti. “We have a special community with tremendous support and love for all that the fair represents.”
The 165th fair is now scheduled for Aug. 9-14, 2021.