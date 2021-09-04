The Wayne County New York Genealogical Society elected two members as officers earlier this summer.
Barbara Hill was chosen as vice president/program chair, while Christopher Davis was named secretary. Their terms began last month and end in June 2023.
The society, with the support of the Wayne Historians Organization, was formed in 2012 as a non-profit outfit dedicated to educating its members and the community about proper genealogical research methods and source documentation, furthering the genealogical historical knowledge of its members and community, and preserving records of genealogical value and making them available to others.
Meetings are held from 7-9 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month, from March through November, at the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society Museum, 120 High St., Newark. Guests are welcome to attend.