LYONS — The Wayne County Regional Land Bank and Wayne County have been awarded nearly $3 million in federal and state grants to address polluted sites and blight.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the county and the independent Land Bank are among seven selected to share in $6.4 million from the infrastructure legislation to “expedite the assessment and cleanup of brownfield sites in New York while advancing environmental justice.” The EPA said that thanks to a “historic boost” from the bipartisan bill, it is the largest funding awarded in the history of the EPA’s Brownfields grant programs.
“We’re working across the country to revitalize what were once dangerous and polluted sites in overburdened communities into more sustainable and environmentally just places that serve as community assets,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said.
The EPA said the Wayne County Regional Land Bank Corp. had been selected to receive $800,000. Grant funds will be used to conduct environmental site assessments, prepare two cleanup plans and one site reuse plan, update the county’s site inventory, and conduct community engagement activities.
Grant funds also will be used to clean up four sites on Canal Street as part of the Canal/Geneva Street corridor project in downtown Lyons. Priority sites include five properties on Canal Street, a property at 30 Geneva St., and one property at 1 Clyde Road. Properties include former mixed commercial row-style buildings, a former gas station, a former fueling station and convenience store, and a former restaurant and bar.
Land Bank Director Mark Humbert said the funding “was applied for to assist with any remediation required in the Canal/Geneva Street area of Lyons to prepare for the redevelopment of that neighborhood. This funding will be supplement the Restore New York funding the town of Lyons received to prepare this area for redevelopment.” He added that the Land Bank appreciates the “advocacy and support of our U.S. senators (Chuck) Schumer and (Kirsten) Gillibrand to make New York State a priority in brownfield cleanup.”
Additionally, Wayne County was selected to receive $1 million to conduct 15 environmental site assessments and develop eight cleanup plans, two site reuse plans, and one area-wide plan.
“This most recent award will build off the success of our Fiscal Year 2020 EPA Community Wide Assessment Grant, under which we were able to complete 33 sites assessments, including 21 Phase 1 environmental sampling and analysis reports, seven Phase 2 ESA reports, four Regulated Building Material (RBM) surveys, and removal of eight drums of petroleum from a project property,” said Brian Pincelli, the county’s director of economic development. “These numbers well exceeded our initial goals, and completed well before our anticipated timeline. A significant amount of this work has cleared the way for removal of environmental concerns for properties disposed of through the County Land Bank.”
Priority sites include an underutilized industrial property, a 13,000-square-foot abandoned former two-story medical office and a formerly occupied photo etching company in Newark; a former coal-fired electric-generation plant on the Erie Canal and a 21-acre former warehouse and shipping facility in Lyons; a 3.5-acre former malt house for the Genesee Brewing Company in Sodus; and the 200-acre former Butler State Prison in Wolcott.
Additionally, the Land Bank is also receiving $1 million through the New York State’s Land Bank Initiative, designed to “eliminate blight, increase housing supply, assist local economic development efforts, spur the availability of homeownership opportunities, and improve the quality of life in communities that have experienced disinvestment.”
The funds are drawn from $50 million allotted for Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Land Bank Initiative in the 2023 state budget.
The Land Bank Initiative funding was awarded to be used to supplement the Canal Street project, Humbert noted.