LYONS — Wayne County is moving ahead with the expansion of its Emergency Medical Services department, despite not having permanent bases built as yet.
The agency opened operations at the former Lyons Town Ambulance base July 1 as it awaits construction of its main headquarters at the county complex on Nye Road, off Route 31.
It’s now planning to open a second temporary base on the north end of the county, thanks to the Alton Fire Department. The agency agreed to house a county crew and ambulance at its 5755 Route 14 facility at no cost to the county until a permanent base on Route 104 in Sodus can be built. That is expected to take at least a year, county officials say.
Supervisors approved the arrangement at their July 18 meeting.
With that, the board is expected to approve a resolution to create two additional full-time EMTs and two part-timers to staff the Sodus site at its Aug. 14 meeting at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Palmyra as part of the annual fair. A resolution to create those positions was approved by the supervisors’ Public Safety Committee Monday.
The county had already hired 21 full-time and substitute EMTs and paramedics to staff the Lyons location.
Earlier this month, County Administrator Rick House noted that demand for the county service has been strong, with over 100 calls for service in nine of the county’s 15 towns in less than three weeks of operation.
Additionally, noted House, county EMS staff are developing training programs for those wishing to become medics as the county services continue to expand. Like many other industries, trained medics are in short supply.
“Although providing EMS service is an expensive project, the Board of Supervisors recognizes the essential nature of this service, and the importance of reliable and available emergency services toward the best quality of life for our county residents,” he said.
The Lyons and Sodus bases are the first phase of the county’s EMS plans. Bases on both the east and west end of the county also are planned, noted EMS Director Jim Lee.