LYONS — With Wayne County Judge John Nesbitt retiring at the end of the year, someone who has worked with him closely wants to succeed him.
Michele Villani, Nesbitt’s principal court attorney, has received the backing of the county Republican Committee for the November election. If elected, she would be the first female county court judge in Wayne history.
“I can promise that as a Wayne County Court judge, I will work diligently to honor the rule of law and to always serve the people of Wayne County to the best of my ability,” Villani said.
Villani was valedictorian for the Lyons High School Class of 1985 and accepted a Congressional nomination to the U.S. Naval Academy, graduating in 1989. She spent the next five years as an officer in the U.S. Navy, stationed abroad and stateside. She worked with the Judge Advocate General’s Corps, the legal arm of the Navy, and with approval of the Navy entered Columbus Law School in Washington, D.C. After fulfilling her Navy service, she returned home and passed the bar exams in New York and Florida.
She joined the local law firm of Villani and Grow in 1995. Five years later, she began a 10-year stint as court attorney for then-County Judge Stephen Sirkin.
She returned to private practice in 2011, and four years later became an attorney at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center. Her duties included being a liaison to the Office of General Counsel in widespread matters.
In 2018, Nesbitt asked her to join his chambers as principal court attorney, working with him in county court, family court, surrogate court and state Supreme Court matters.
Nesbitt will reach the state’s mandatory retirement age of 70 for a county judge this year.
“With my knowledge of and ongoing involvement in Judge Nesbitt’s case docket, I believe I am uniquely positioned and qualified to insure the most seamless transition possible as to matters currently assigned to Judge Nesbitt and not resolved by the end of his term,” she said.
Villani, 54, is the parent of two high-school-aged children.