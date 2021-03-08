LYONS — There are openings for two COVID-19 vaccine clinics for eligible Wayne County residents Tuesday and Wednesday, the county announced Monday.
Wayne County Public Health said vaccination clinics will be held March 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Both clinics will be held at the Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan St., Lyons, and both are for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Appointments can be made using the registration links for either clinic, which are posted on the Wayne County Public Health website (web.co.wayne.ny.us/index.php/publichealth) and on the Wayne County Public Health Facebook page (facebook.com/waynecountypublichealth).
Here’s what else you need to know:
• To qualify for attendance, individuals must be 65 or older or ages 16 to 64 with a qualifying comorbidity.
• Attendees should bring proof of Wayne County residency in the form of a driver’s license or a bill with their home address.
• Those attending should bring their health insurance cards and preregistration tickets. You will not be billed, but the county will bill an administration fee to your insurance.
• Stay in your car until your appointment time.
• Bring assisted equipment if needed, such as a walker with a seat.
• Wear a mask at all times, stay 6 feet apart and do not attend the clinic if you are not feeling well or have recently traveled and are under quarantine.
• Dress appropriately for receiving the vaccine, which will be given in your upper arm.