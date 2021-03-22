LYONS — Wayne County will have its first new supervisors clerk in 16 years come May 31.
Kelley Patchen-Loveless, 45, will succeed Sandy Sloane, who is retiring after 16 years on May 29.
Her appointment was approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday, and she will be paid $53,051. The position is reappointed on a yearly basis, so will need to be reappointed in January.
Patchen-Loveless has served as the county administrator’s confidential secretary for 13 years, first for former administrator James Marquette and for the last six under Administrator Rick House. Before that, she worked for the Wayne County Action Program.
House said he hates to lose such a capable assistant but believes she will do a great job assisting the Board of Supervisors.
“She’s more my managing assistant rather than my confidential secretary,” said House, noting she assists in some finance issues and works with House, department heads and Sloane to develop agendas for the monthly supervisors’ meetings and for committee meetings. She also volunteers to take minutes for the Wayne County Land Bank.
“She does a myriad of duties above and beyond,” said House. “She brings a lot of experience to the clerk’s position. That job is the face of the county. It requires an immense amount of knowledge, and Kelley has that knowledge. She’s a real go-getter. She loves challenges. She’s such a good fit.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Ken Miller said Patchen-Loveless rose to the top of candidates of the search group, for which he was a member.
“That is a position that works at the pleasure of the Board of Supervisors and is quite unique because they will have 15 bosses,” he said. “It also requires a very defined set of skills. When asking for input from several people who know the position, we felt that Kelley was the best replacement. When presented to the full board, the overwhelming consensus agreed that she would do the job well and would have a smooth transition to the new clerk to the board.”
House noted that Patchen-Loveless and Sloane already work closely by providing backup for each other for some duties.
Patchen-Loveless agreed.
“I’m touching a lot of stuff Sandy is touching,” she said.
Patchen-Loveless said she’ll miss her current job, however.
“I am sad to leave what I’ve done,” she said. “I’ve gotten to know all the different department heads. It’s nice to know a little bit about everything (going on in the county).”
Sloane is happy for her, noting Patchen-Loveless has two daughters in the North Rose-Wolcott School, and that she has received notoriety for singing the National Anthem at local events, including Board of Supervisors meetings and at Colburn Park for Newark Pilots games.
“We are so happy that she will be the next clerk of the board,” said Sloane.
Patchen-Loveless said she did not seek the position and didn’t really believe Sloane would be retiring.
“I was very shocked,” she said. “We’ve done stuff outside of work. I will miss seeing her.”
Patchen-Loveless won’t have to go it alone. Her friend and colleague stands ready to help. Sloane will serve as a consultant for the job at a rate of $30.63 per hour on an as-needed basis through Jan. 31, 2022 for an amount not to exceed $5,000. The measure was approved by supervisors Tuesday.