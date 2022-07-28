LYONS — Wayne County supervisors took a key step last week in the creation of a county emergency medical service.
They voted unanimously to enter into an agreement with Fitch and Associates of Platte City, Mo., to coordinate the implementation of county emergency medical services.
Fitch was one of two firms considered for the services following the county’s request for proposals for an EMS project implementer. The other was the Center for Governmental Services of Rochester. County officials ruled that a third firm responding to the county’s request for proposals was deemed to have not met the criteria outlined.
Fitch bid $209,010 for one year, while the Center for Governmental Services bid $193,800.
The EMS Project Oversight Committee, consisting of elected and appointed officials, evaluated the two RFPs and Fitch graded higher, said County EMS Coordinator Jim Lee, a member of the group.
Fitch is familiar with Wayne County’s EMS challenges. The firm assessed emergency medical services in Wayne County in 2020, where it pointed out that average response times to ambulance calls remained at 1999 levels, or 21 minutes. The report said average EMS arrival times should be 15 minutes or less.
Fitch assessed county EMS services, including response times, in 1999 as well.
Lee and Williamson Town Supervisor Tony Verno said the committee expects to bring the EMS implementation and capital plans to supervisors for consideration at the board’s Monday, Aug. 15 meeting at the Wayne County Fairgrounds. Supervisors have traditionally met at the fairgrounds during fair week, although the fair was canceled the past two years because of the pandemic.
“The bottom line is we’re trying to establish a safety net in the county,” said Verno. “We’re trying to ensure all the county has an equitable shot at emergency medical services.”
Verno said the largely rural eastern portion of the county has a critical need because of the loss of a number of volunteer agencies.
“We’re hearing more are on the way,” he said. “It’s finances. It’s people.”
The county said Fitch is in charge of setting up primary and secondary EMS bases around the county, purchasing 14 ambulances and related equipment, as well as recruiting medics and administration.
While there is much to do, Lee remains optimistic service won’t take that long to establish.
“We’re looking like we can get something running by next year,” he said, adding that a two-year implementation period is projected, but that it may not take that long.
The county has allocated nearly $1.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the project, which has an estimated startup price tag of $5.5 million. Additional ARPA money could be allocated for the project if necessary, the county said.
The new EMS agency is projected to cost $6.2 million annually to operate, but that EMS billings should reduce that number to about $500,000 a year.