LYONS — For the first time in five years, Wayne County taxpayers will see no increase in their taxes come January.
Under the tentative budget unveiled by fiscal assistant Brian Sams on YouTube Tuesday, the $200.3 million budget would have a tax levy — that is the amount to be raised by property taxes — of $44 million, the same as 2022.
Spending drops about $7.5 million compared to 2022, or 3.6% less.
Meanwhile, the property tax rate drops from $7.17 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2022 to $6.50 in ’23, a decrease of 9.4%.
“The plan is to keep the tax levy flat,” County Administrator Rick House said. “We’ve got a healthy fund balance, and the sales tax projections are good.”
The budget reflects a $2.8 million increase in salaries due to collective bargaining agreements and an increase of 2.5 hours for employees working 35 hours a week, Sams noted. However, he noted there are some significant reductions for 2023:
• A $2.4 million decrease in employee benefits largely because of decreases in New York state retirement system rates.
• A $2 million drop in the county’s share of Medicaid costs because of temporary state increases due to the pandemic.
• A $1.4 million reduction in equipment and capital projects.
Sams said $8.3 million from the federal infrastructure bill allowed the county to embrace a number of additional capital projects and purchases in 2022.
County officials opted against a tax levy cut for 2023 because of potentially large-scale capital expenditures on the horizon. Those include the Crescent Beach Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative project that is currently in limbo because the sole bid for the work came in $13 million higher than anticipated, and the anticipated rollout of a county emergency medical services agency in late 2023.
“We have to be prepared for that,” House said.
The tentative budget will be presented to the Board of Supervisors by Nov. 15. On Tuesday, supervisors are expected to set a Dec. 6 public hearing for the proposed spending plan.
Copies of the budget will be available after Nov. 15 at the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office at the County Court House, 26 Church St., Lyons.
To view the YouTube budget presentation, go to https://bit.ly/3CtkQjz.