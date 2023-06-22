LYONS — In the span of several years, the Wayne County judicial scene will have a very different look.
That change started last year when Art Williams was elected to succeed Judge John Nesbitt, who reached the state’s mandatory retirement age of 70 for a county judge.
This year features another election due to the retirement of Judge Daniel Barrett, who turns 70. The same will happen in 2025 — when Judge Rick Healy reaches that age — and Williams’ seat will be up for election in a few years when he hits 70.
There will be some continuity on the bench, however, no matter who wins this year’s election to succeed Barrett for a 10-year term. John Grow, 54, and Dan Majchrzak (pronounced MY-shack), 56, face off in a Republican primary Tuesday — and both are touting their experience in the legal system.
“I have been working in Wayne County Court for my almost 30-year legal career,” Grow said. “Growing up in Wayne County and working here for my entire legal career has demonstrated my dedication to our community. I am very passionate about the legal field, and I know if elected as county court judge I will give my best every day to serve the people of Wayne County and protect their rights dutifully.”
“If I am able to serve the county of Wayne at a higher, more important level, let me take the work I started as a town justice for the people of Walworth and do it by order of magnitude,” Majchrzak said. “Wayne County is a multi-bench court ... and you have to know everything. You are doing felony criminal cases, you are doing surrogate (court), family court, (state) Supreme civil cases, Supreme matrimonials. I have experience in all of them.”
No matter the outcome of the primary, Grow will be on the Conservative line in the November election. There is no Democratic Party candidate.
“I am the only candidate that has received the endorsement of both the Wayne County Republican Committee and Wayne County Conservative Committee,” Grow said. “I believe it’s important to have the backing from these committees, as it is their purpose to vet and choose the best candidate they believe will serve their community faithfully and diligently.”
While Majchrzak concedes not getting the GOP committee nod puts him in an underdog role, the Marine Corps veteran points to his experience as a military prosecutor, assistant Monroe County district attorney, principal law clerk to Monroe County Judge David Egan (now retired), special matrimonial referee/magistrate in the 7th Judicial District, and Walworth town justice.
“It’s not that I don’t accept and understand what the committees are doing. I just don’t agree with it. My experience speaks volumes,” he said. “In my campaigning, in appearance after appearance people find me to be patient. They find me to be a good listener. They tell me what concerns them. What they want is a steady hand on the tiller with some experience who has a defined set of jurisprudence principles and a methodology that is extant.”
Majchrzak believes his previous roles — and writing numerous judicial decisions for Egan — makes him the better candidate.
“I believe I am much more qualified than my opponent. This is not a reflection on him as a person, it’s simply a matter of exposure and experience,” Majchrzak said. “I’ve been doing the kind of work from a position where you are behind a locked door, not on the other side of it. You are behind the bench, not in front of it. It is a very different experience to go from advocate to neutral jurist/magistrate. It’s an entirely different skill set, and it takes years and years of experience to learn the logistics. I have done that.”
Grow downplayed his lack of judicial experience, saying he has years of seasoning in the court system.
“This ‘multi-bench’ position is more than just county court. It also includes Supreme Court, family court, and surrogate court, each with different laws, procedures, and practices,” he said. “My past and current experience in actually practicing in all of these courts means that I am the most qualified to start this position. My current trial practice demands that I am currently up to date on all areas of law, which makes me the best candidate for this position.”