LYONS — Nineteen children from Wayne County recently attended the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute summer camp on Keuka Lake.
In his monthly column, Sheriff Barry Virts said the camp combines a solid recreation program with the development of good citizenship. It is designed for a child who ordinarily would not have a summer camp opportunity.
Virts recognized the following people and agencies for their help in recruiting the children: Val Hippert, Wayne County Department of Aging and Youth; Cathy Grasso, North Rose-Wolcott Elementary School; Valerie Fanning, Sodus Elementary School; Ingrid Wander, Williamson Elementary School; Judith Larson, Wayne County Action Program; Lauren Pankewytch and Rose Goebel, county Department of Social Services; and Caitlyn Fitzgerald, deputy and school resource officer.
Virts said Suzanne Catholdi, from Wayne Behavorial Health, provided bags for the children. Chris Doran, Chris Brown and Scott Brooks, from Regional Transit Service Wayne, provided transportation.
“After the recruitment, my secretary — Betty Rose Chardeen — handles the registrations, logistics and coordination, and she personally supervises several trips of transportation of the kids to and from the camp,” Virts said.
From 2010 to the present, 214 Wayne County youth have attended the camp, which was not active last year due to COVID-19. Called Camp Iroquois, it is in the Yates County town of Jerusalem.
Virts said the camp is made by possible by the goodwill and charitable giving from honorary members of the sheriff’s institute.
“Without their donations, none of this would be possible,” he said, adding that people who would like to become an honorary member can go to sheriffsinstitute.org.
Virts reports the following statistics for June:
• Thirty-six males and eight females were remanded to the jail. There were 46 transports and 5,218 inmate meals served.
Inmates worked 1,345 hours of labor at the jail, including laundry, facility cleaning and food service. The jail boarded one inmate from Cayuga County and two from Ontario County, and secured 13 parole violators and seven inmates ready for transfer to state prison.
Court security officers cleared 1,551 people entering the Hall of Justice in Lyons, securing 20 weapons and 19 contraband items.
• Deputies traveled 116,319 miles on patrol, responding to 101 motor-vehicle crashes that resulted in 17 injuries and one fatality. Officers handled four missing-person cases, 24 animal complaints, 1,184 miscellaneous complaints, four major crimes, 410 minor crimes, and six fire investigations.
• Total complaints for the month were 2,179, with deputies issuing 197 traffic tickets and making six DWI arrests. There were 96 arrests for felonies, misdemeanors and violations, and 34 mental health arrests.
• The civil office processed 47 legal papers and 62 family court orders.
• In addition to the six DWI arrests by sheriff’s deputies, state police made seven DWI arrests in the county. The Newark Police Department made two DWI arrests and the Palmyra Police Department one.
• Sgt. Inv. Roger Laclair, Caley Gaziano and Anthony Senecal took computer voice stress analyzer training in Ontario County.
Justin Klinkman, Brian Steinruck and Robert Mansell, who are deputies/school resource officers, took de-escalation training for resource officers in Oswego.
Sgt. Laura Elsbree and deputies Mason Craine, Richard LaMark and Megan King attended a DWI documentation/testimony course at the Seneca County sheriff’s office.
• Sgt. Joseph Roeland and Sgt. Larry Lindner marked 20 years with the sheriff’s office.
• Virts said people can search “Wayne County NY Sheriff” to download a free mobile app that helps county residents stay tuned to important information from the sheriff’s office, including alerts, news and resources. They can also see Facebook at “Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” two Twitter accounts (@SheriffVirts and @WayneCoSheriff), and waynecosheriff.org.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Virts at (315) 946-5797 or bvirts@co.wayne.ny.us.