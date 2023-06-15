LYONS — In 2018, the Wayne County Board of Supervisors gave its fledgling Land Bank a big financial boost when it approved a measure to turn over proceeds from its annual tax-foreclosure auction to the agency charged with addressing blighted properties. The move has helped the Land Bank secure financing to address a relatively large number of derelict properties, many that needed remediation, rehabilitation or removal.
That funding stream is coming to an end.
The Board of Supervisors is expected to approve a measure at its June 20 meeting that would rescind a resolution that authorized the county to transfer profits from the auction to the Land Bank. The action is in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that said counties can only retain money for unpaid back taxes, which is the reason the properties went into foreclosure. The rest of the money, the court said, must go back to the previous property owner.
Ontario, Seneca and Yates also keep the excess funds. All will need to end this practice, and it’s expected the state Legislature will be amending the Real Property Tax Law in accordance with the High Court’s decision.
Before the 2018 measure by supervisors, proceeds from the tax auction went into Wayne County’s wallet. However, supervisors, hoping to give the Land Bank the ability to address more than just a handful of properties, agreed to turn over auction proceeds to the Land Bank.
The proceeds are not insignificant. According to Treasurer Patrick Schmitt, the auction profit for 2022 was $828,000; in 2021, it was $975,000; and in 2019, $350,000. That’s nearly $2.6 million over three years.
Because of covid, there was no tax auction in 2020, the first year the proceeds would have been turned over to the Land Bank, Schmitt said.
The treasurer said the resolution before supervisors Tuesday is a necessary change.
“We are addressing items that we know need to be addressed since they don’t meet U.S. Constitution requirements,” Schmitt said. “The county really can’t do anything else until the state Legislature changes state law. The reason for the Land Bank resolution this month is we know we can’t transfer any auction profits to them anymore based on the Supreme Court ruling. I wanted to ensure everyone was aware we couldn’t do that and brought the county into compliance with the ruling on that single item.”
Mark Humbert, the Land Bank’s director, remains optimistic the agency can continue its mission of addressing county blight.
“We will be working on this with the county and state as we all work together to continue the valuable work of land banks,” he said.
Galen Supervisor Steve Groat, chair of the Land Bank’s governing board, said the court decision is a setback for the agency, but he is optimistic for greater financial support from the state.
“This initiative could prove to a major challenge to the program,” he said. “However, if the state continues on the path to financially assist the land banks, this will relieve some of the burden.”
The Wayne County Land Bank was awarded state and federal grants totaling nearly $2 million for projects recently, including a revitalization initiative for a blighted section of Canal Street in Lyons in tandem with the town.
The county’s 2023 tax foreclosure auction, a virtual event, is set for June 22.