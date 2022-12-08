LYONS — Phil Rumsey of the state Office of Cannabis Management wanted to make one thing clear in a Zoom meeting with Wayne County Public Health and supervisors on the Health and Medical committee.
“There are no legal sales of adult-use cannabis in New York,” other than medical products, he said.
However, that hasn’t stopped opportunistic entrepreneurs from getting started through schemes such as “gifting,” in which a business sells a legitimate product and provides cannabis products in return, or another in which customers purchase a sticker that entitles them to be gifted cannabis products.
“(The merchants) consider this to be gifting. They consider this to be legal,” said Rumsey, manager of intergovernmental outreach at the Office of Cannabis Management.
It’s not, he stressed. Gifting of cannabis is only allowed between people under New York state regulations.
Rumsey said the agency’s enforcement division is working with local law enforcement on the issue.
“They’ve been out there going to stores throughout the state,” he said, adding that the division is in the midst of expansion.
However, he admitted that enforcement has been a challenge, noting that they have gone after these illicit sellers through things like nuisance laws and health violations. More tools are needed, he added.
“We don’t have jurisdiction over gas stations, pizza places,” he said. “We will be introducing (enforcement) legislation next session” of the state Legislature.
The Legislature convenes in January.
“The MRTA (Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act) did not have the legal teeth that we need to crack down on these places properly,” Rumsey said.
He said the agency is eying what he called the “Al Capone way,” in which the federal government prosecuted the gangster for tax evasion.
“We want to go after them from a tax perspective to ban them from collecting New York state taxes,” he said.
That tax approach was used by state police recently in Yates County and three others, where a number of people accused of illegal pot sales were charged with tax fraud, along with enterprise corruption, grand larceny, conspiracy, criminal possession of cannabis, and criminal possession of a weapon. The Office of Cannabis Management was involved in that case as well, Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said.
Rumsey said more of these actions are coming.
“We do think we will be able to crack down on these brick-and-mortar stores that have been popping up everywhere,” he said.
County officials want the agency to investigate cannabis-gifting issues.
Health Director Diane Devlin said there are several businesses selling pot products in the county, including one that posts on Facebook urging people to join its club.
“This entity, we do not want them to end up getting a license,” she said, adding that they have been warned about postings more than once.
Devlin did not provide the name of the business during the Zoom session with the state and did not respond to a request for additional information regarding the operations.
However, one business, called I’m Stuck — it has Wayne County locations in Lyons, Macedon, Ontario and Williamson, as well as Auburn in Cayuga County — is selling products with THC, according to their website.
Pascale Bernard, also with the Office of Cannabis Management, said the agency urges governments to communicate with them regarding the illicit businesses. Getting started early won’t help their efforts to get a license.
“Typically, enforcement keeps a running list of repeat violators,” she said. “All that is factored into licensing.”
The Office of Cannabis Management awarded the first 36 conditional retail marijuana dispensary licenses recently, although more steps remain before they can open. Rumsey said there will be many more dispensaries that, ultimately, will open in New York.