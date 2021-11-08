LYONS — Spending jumps nearly 11% in Wayne County’s tentative $207.8 million spending plan for 2022, but the tax levy rises at a far lower level.
That’s because, of the $20.2 million increase in spending, $8.7 million is covered by funds received in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, according to County Administrator Rick House.
House said there’s a need for additional investment in a number of areas after spending was cut by about by about $3 million in 2021.
“Many projects and expenditures were put on hold this last year due to Covid, and 2022 will be a catch-up year in order to keep the county infrastructure strong,” House said.
The tax levy, which is the amount to be raised by taxes, rises nearly $1.36 million — from $42.7 million in 2021 to $44 million in 2022. That’s about a 3.2% increase, which House said “keeps us just under our tax-cap levy limit.”
The tax rate drops 35 cents — from $7.52 to $7.17 per $1,000 of assessed value, but House could not speculate whether a homeowner’s taxes would rise or fall, as each town’s properties are assessed at different values.
House said the tax rate drop can be attributed to an 8% increase in assessed property values countywide.
The Board of Supervisors will hear a presentation on the tentative budget at its regular meeting Nov. 16, with a public hearing and subsequent vote on the spending plan set for Dec. 7.
House outlined how the $20.2 million in additional spending is allocated:
• $5.6 million in increased salary and benefits due to collective bargaining agreement wage increases and new positions. He said 44 positions were added from the 2021 adopted budget, 30 of which are fully grant-funded (14 for Mental Health for expanded services and a 24/7 Crisis Intervention Team); four for Public Defender state mandates; 11 Public Health positions for Covid and opioid response; and one position for Aging and Youth, due to increased caseloads. Five temporary/seasonal positions were added to Public Works/Parks Department to catch up on highway projects and park maintenance, House said.
“It should be noted that 85 positions were eliminated from the 2021 budget due to Covid cutbacks, and even with the additional positions in 2022, the county workforce is still 41 positions under that of pre-Covid 2020,” House said. “Position control continues to be a top priority for county administration to help reduce legacy costs.”
• $11.5 million increase in contractual expenses. House said primary contributors to the increase include $8.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding appropriations, $1.4 million more in sales tax distributions to towns and villages, and an $800,000 increase for Department of Social Services mandates.
• $2.1 million increase in equipment and capital projects over 2021. House said some of the major appropriations in equipment and capital projects for 2022 include $700,000 in county museum roof replacement and the re-purposing of the jail annex; $200,000 in computer security upgrades; $800,000 in sheriff’s office patrol vehicles; and $225,000 in computer equipment for the Emergency Management Department.
• $3.2 million in roads and bridges, with $450,000 in highway equipment.
• $950,000 in nursing home capital projects, including a new call light system for better patient care, three new heating boilers, two new hot water boilers, exterior painting and siding repair.
Unlike most years, Wayne County is not pulling money from reserves to balance its budget, said House. With a $2 million surplus of revenues over appropriations for 2022, the county is going to allocate that money to reserve funds for non-motorized equipment and building improvements, which he said will allow the county “to better weather any potential financial hardships in the future.”