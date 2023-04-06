LYONS — After pitching interest to the state earlier this year for the long-closed Butler Correctional Facility, Wayne County is taking additional steps toward its hope to redevelop the property.
On Wednesday, the supervisors’ Economic Development and Planning Committee approved a measure that will likely go to the full board for consideration later this month. It calls for accepting a $30,000 grant from the state and authorizing the transfer of $30,000 in matching funds into the county’s Business Park Facility Study budget. The money is earmarked for developing a market evaluation of the property.
In conjunction with that, the county is also seeking a consultant to conduct the study.
The county, led by Brian Pincelli, director of economic development, has been discussing redevelopment strategies for Butler with state officials, including the Prison Redevelopment Commission, which has been charged by Gov. Kathy Hochul with finding new uses for prisons closed throughout the state. After sending a letter of interest in January, the commission asked for a more detailed outline of the county’s redevelopment plan for the prison on Westbury Cutoff Road, which closed in 2014.
County and regional state legislators are eager to see the 200-acre property that straddles the towns of Butler and Wolcott on Westbury Cutoff Road get a new use. They said it is showing signs of deterioration.
Committee member Lynn Chatfield of Wolcott said he doesn’t see the need for such a process, explaining there are already two unnamed businesses interested in the property.
“I don’t understand why we’re doing this,” he said. “There’s possible interested parties now. … Taxpayers have dumped money into this place and the state has just let this rot.”
Katie Bronson, the county’s deputy director of economic development, urged supervisors to follow the process to ensure the best outcome.
“Through the market study, we can determine how and why” the takeover of the former prison would be advantageous to the county, she said. However, Bronson agreed that action is needed soon.
“The longer the property is vacant, the harder it is to redevelop,” she said. “It’s on (the state’s) radar, and they want to move forward.”
The Wayne County Land Bank could potentially lead the redevelopment of Butler, said Steve Groat, Galen’s supervisor and chair of the agency’s governing board.
“The Land Bank is working for you,” Groat said to Chatfield. “It’s an economic development tool. … The state wants a responsible county or agency to manage.”
Groat said he’s “not against these individuals, but I think the property has much greater potential.”
As for the price, County Administrator Rick House said last week that they’re hoping to obtain it for free.
“We’d like for the state to turn it over to us,” he said. “The county is very interested in the property.”
Bronson said after the Wednesday meeting that the “most important thing is we put the property back into active and productive use.”
County officials have noted that the former prison has all the utilities needed for business development: public water and sewer and high-speed internet.