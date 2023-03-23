ONTARIO — State police arrested a local man accused of taking money from numerous Wayne County residents for snowplowing services that were not rendered.
In a news release, police said Chad A. Brockman, 39, was charged with numerous counts of felony scheme to defraud and misdemeanor counts of scheme to defraud and petit larceny.
Police said Brockman contracted with residents in Ontario, Williamson, Walworth, and Marion to plow their driveways over the winter. He is accused of accepting payment up front but not plowing after there was snow. Troopers looked into about 20 complaints, saying the total financial loss amounted to several thousand dollars.
Brockman was processed at the Williamson barracks and issued appearance tickets to various town courts, although his case likely will be handled in county court since felony charges are involved.
One of the alleged victims, Kristin Edwards, contacted the Times last week.
“He collected $400 from us in December with a contract to plow through April 1,” Edwards said. “Myself and others later contacted him with no response. The guy completely ghosted us and everyone else that hired him.”