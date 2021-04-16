AUBURN — A Red Creek man who unsuccessfully tried to rob a bank in Cayuga County, then burglarized a nearby home, faces a potentially long prison term.
In a news release, Cayuga County District Attorney Jon Budelmann said a jury convicted Jason Ingleston Tuesday on felony counts of burglary and attempted robbery. Chief Assistant DA Chris Valdina was the prosecutor.
In October 2019, Ingleston tried to rob Community Bank in the village of Cato. Wearing a motorcycle helmet, he gave the bank teller a note demanding money and claimed he had a gun. The teller refused to give him money.
Ingleston fled and burglarized a home in the town of Ira. By that time, a large number of state troopers and local police were in the area, and Ingleston was arrested.
Budelmann said police found a safe and jewelry stolen from the home, as well as the helmet Ingleston wore in the bank. The holdup note was in his pocket.
Ingleston, who has a previous felony conviction, faces at least five years in prison and up to 15 years on the burglary charge when he is sentenced June 22. He could have several more years added for the attempted robbery charge.
“This defendant brought terror to the quiet community of Cato and the People will ask the court to impose a significant sentence upon this repeat offender,” Budelmann said.