PALMYRA — The Wayne County sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a county resident following a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Route 21.
Sheriff Rob Milby said the accident happened about 12:40 p.m. when Thomas J. Hemstreet, 56, of Ontario, was driving south. His vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.
Hemstreet was pronounced dead at the scene.
“This may be a medical issue that caused the death and not the crash, but it is too soon to determine,” Milby said by email Thursday.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Palmyra and Marion fire departments, and Finger Lakes Ambulance.