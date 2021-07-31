ROCHESTER — A Wayne County man has been sentenced to a life term in prison for the murder of a Rochester man more than two years ago.
Aries Ash, 32, of North Rose, was sentenced Wednesday in Monroe County Court to 81 years to life in prison after he was convicted in a jury trial of murder, manslaughter, robbery, kidnapping, and criminal possession of a weapon.
The sentence was announced in a news release by Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley.
The charges stem from the March 2019 death of Maximillion Cook. Doorley said Ash shot Cook during an argument and dismembered his body, putting some of the body parts in garbage bags and burning other parts.
Parts of Cook’s body were later found by state police in an abandoned home in Syracuse.
Following Cook’s murder, Doorley said Ash kidnapped a second victim who later escaped. That person identified Ash and his girlfriend, Charisse Walton of North Rose, to police.
Walton later pleaded guilty to a weapons charge and testified against Ash during his trial.
Ash and Walton were arrested in Rochester three days after Cook was killed. A Rochester Police Department officer tried to stop Ash’s vehicle, but Ash fled the scene and later crashed in the city.
“We are pleased with today’s appropriate sentence,” Doorley said in the news release. “With Aries Ash serving a long prison sentence, it is our hope that Mr. Cook’s loved ones, the kidnapping victim and our community feel safer and that justice has been served.”