LYONS — A Williamson man faces the possibility of life behind bars after he was convicted Tuesday of sex crimes.
In a press release, Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco said Matthew Almond, 40, was convicted in a bench trial of two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child (class A felony).
Almond also was found guilty by county Judge Rick Healy of one count of first-degree sexual abuse (felony) and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor). Healy acquitted Almond on one count of first-degree sexual abuse.
Almond was arrested by state police in August 2019. He was accused of acting in concert with another person to have sexual contact with a preteen boy on two occasions.
Healy remanded Almond to the county jail to await sentencing, which is scheduled for Dec. 3. Almond faces a minimum of 10 years to life in prison on the predatory sexual assault convictions.