ARCADIA — The Arcadia Zurich Road bridge replacement project has been completed.
Kevin Rooney, Wayne County’s superintendent of public works, said the new $1.72 million span over Ganargua Creek replaces a previous steel-girder structure, which had an open steel-grate deck. The new bridge is a single-span steel girder structure with a concrete deck, and the center pier was removed to improve water flow under the bridge.
Rooney said the bridge, which had been closed since May 1, was completed by Economy Paving of Cortland approximately two months ahead of schedule. The project engineer was CHA Engineers of Cortland.
The federal government paid 80 percent of the bridge construction costs, with the state contributing 15 percent and Wayne County the remaining 5 percent.