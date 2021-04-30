LYONS — Wayne County determined in a survey three years ago that about 6,800 households lacked access to broadband internet, with a sizable portion of them in the more rural eastern sections of the county.
Much has changed since that countywide survey in 2018, said Brian Pincelli, who directs economic development for the county. Thanks to a build-out from the county’s primary internet provider, Spectrum, that number has been cut in about half.
“It’s a fairly substantial improvement in coverage, but it’s not complete,” Pincelli said.
That’s why Pincelli, backed by a number of county supervisors and the administrator, is hoping to forge a possible public-private partnership to close that gap.
“The farther east in the county you go from the metro area (Monroe County), the service becomes more sparse,” he said, “but every town in Wayne County has an area that is underserved.”
With an estimated $17.5 million coming to the county from the COVID-19 aid package passed by Congress in January, county officials are eying some of that money to expand broadband or encourage other available technologies to deliver high-speed internet, such as 5G and satellite. County Administrator Rick House said the funds can be used for long-term infrastructure projects, and broadband would qualify.
“(Internet access) is a major issue,” he said.
House said an ad hoc committee has been formed to determine priorities for the $17.5 million, and that broadband stands out as one of those.
“There are underserved parts of the community that we must address,” he said.
It’s a worthy investment, Pincelli noted.
“(Expanding broadband) is not cheap, but there are economics to this,” he said. “It’s education; it’s economic development; it’s quality of life; it’s housing.”
Everything is tied by the internet in this age of technology, Pincelli notes — even agriculture.
“It’s really impacted some of the rural farms as well,” Beth Claypool, director of the Wayne County Cooperative Extension, told the supervisors’ Economic Development and Planning Committee earlier this month, where Pincelli outlined broadband expansion ideas.
Pincelli hopes to create a request for qualifications that would come before supervisors — perhaps as early as June — seeking a partnership or partnerships with internet providers to address gaps in internet availability. Additionally, Pincelli said both the state and federal government appear to be committed to addressing rural broadband issues, with President Joe Biden touching on the issue in his first address to Congress Wednesday night, a speech that outlined his $1.9 trillion infrastructure plan.
While access is one thing, affordability is another, Pincelli acknowledged. He pointed to a first-in-the-nation bill requiring internet service providers to offer $15-a-month broadband service to low-income families throughout the state. The Affordable Broadband Act, passed by the state Legislature as part of its annual budget process, requires ISPs doing business in the state to offer high-speed Internet for a monthly fee of $15 for people who receive public assistance, SNAP benefits, free school lunches and other government help.