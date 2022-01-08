LYONS — With Wayne County reporting a record number of COVID-19 cases, the health department said Friday it is adopting the scaled-back Centers for Disease Control recommendations for quarantining and isolation for those infected or in close contact with someone with covid.
The department said in a press release that the “substantial volume of COVID-19 case reports in recent days has exceeded the capacity of the Wayne County Public Health Department and the New York State contact-tracing team to individually contact residents who have recently tested positive for COVID-19.”
The county reported 645 new covid cases from Thursday to Friday. That’s a record for new cases, and the 14,769 active cases also is a record since the pandemic started in March 2020. The county said 36 people are hospitalized with covid, while 115 have died.
After announcing on its Facebook page earlier this month that the county was generally continuing with the 10-day quarantine and isolation guidelines that had been in place over the past year, the agency announced it is now adopting the CDC recommendations “based on what is currently known about COVID-19 and the omicron variant of the coronavirus.”
Those reduced isolation and quarantine times have come under criticism by some in the medical community.
Wayne County Public Health stated that “anyone, regardless of vaccination status, who receives a positive COVID-19 test result, either from a lab, pharmacy, medical office or an at-home test, is to self-isolate for five days and notify their household and close contacts. If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours) after five days, individuals who test positive can leave their home but must continue to wear a well-fitting mask around others for five additional days. If your symptoms are not improving, or you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves and symptoms improve. Contact your healthcare provider for medical advice.”
The health department said “close contacts of someone who has tested positive may be asked to self-quarantine, especially if not fully vaccinated.” They should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and seek a test three to five days after exposure, or sooner if symptoms develop, the agency said.
The most common COVID-19 symptoms are runny nose, congestion, sore throat, cough, fever or loss of taste or smell.
The health department said people in need of an isolation or quarantine order or documentation of release to return to work or school will be able to get a copy at its web page, wcphny.com. The agency said the documents will be available in the coming days. The department also noted that updated information also will be communicated at facebook.com/WayneCountyPublicHealth.
“Wayne County Public Health is requesting all residents to please continue to wear a mask, stay home when you are sick, limit social interactions with others, practice social distancing when necessary and please get vaccinated and boosted if eligible,” it said. “The use of these measures are critical to protect yourself, others and our community during this winter surge.”