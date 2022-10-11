LYONS — Nearly two years after a Clyde woman was arrested in her husband’s shooting death, there will be a trial in the case.
Wayne County First Assistant District Attorney Christine Callanan said the murder trial of Linda Martinez is set to begin Oct. 24 in county court. Callanan is prosecuting the case.
Martinez, 55, was arrested by state police on Oct. 28, 2020 — three days after her husband, Rafael, was reported missing by family members. His body was found by state police divers in the Cayuga County part of Seneca River.
Martinez also faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.
Two Savannah men, Mark Shannon and Brandon Williams, were arrested later and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence. They were accused of helping Martinez dispose of the body in the river.
Callanan said Shannon and Williams, both of whom were convicted felons, pleaded guilty to the charges. Williams was sentenced to seven years in prison and Shannon to six years.
Martinez is being represented by attorney Joe Damelio.