LYONS — Wayne County Administrator Rick House thinks the word “emergency” should apply for actual emergencies, especially in a county that hosts a nuclear power plant.
However, in the case of asylum seekers that could potentially make their way upstate, House said a wait-and-see approach is best.
“We don’t have a problem at this juncture,” he said this past week. “We don’t have anything to declare a state of emergency.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Phil Eygnor concurred.
“I have had several people call and agree with our thinking,” he said. “We reserve this type of declaration for true emergencies.”
House said it’s “not necessarily a wise practice” to declare an emergency in anticipation of something that may or may not happen, but added that like other more rural upstate counties, “we don’t have the (housing) infrastructure to sustain long term. We are taking a cautious approach.”
So far, House is unaware of even a single asylum seeker seeking housing in Wayne County, but acknowledges that could change.
“I don’t want to minimize the impact,” he said.
However, there could be some positive impacts to the asylum seekers. There are many jobs available in the county’s large agricultural and food-processing industries.
“The farmers are looking for help, and so is Mott’s,” he said of the Williamson plant owned by Keurig Dr Pepper.
To work legally, House explained the migrants would need what are called “parole papers” indicating they have been vetted through background checks.
He emphasized that declaring an emergency, which Yates County did this week, is Eygnor’s call.
“They formulate and I implement (policy),” he said. “Our response is to take care of an issue if it arises.”
House said some of the governments that have issued emergency orders are attempting to ban hotels from taking in asylum seekers without permission. He said such decisions likely are contestable in court, based on the advice he is receiving.
“We do have an emergency order in the back pocket, but it’s not going to ban anyone,” House said. “We are working on contingency plans through (the Department of Social Services) in case we do get asylum seekers.”
Ontario County has not issued an emergency declaration, nor has Seneca County. However, the chairman of the Board of Supervisors in Seneca County did issue a release stating the county does not have the resources or available housing to take in asylum seekers.
And, in a resolution up for adoption next week, Ontario County supervisors will urge the state and New York City to provide detailed plans around housing management and support for asylum seekers identified for placement in Ontario County and that the Board of Supervisors approve such plans before relocations occur.