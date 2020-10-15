LYONS — After a little over five years in the position, Denis Vinnik is leaving his job as administrator of the Wayne County Nursing Home Oct. 30.
Vinnik took over the troubled nursing home on Nye Road, Lyons, in July 2015. It was losing money and the county Board of Supervisors was debating whether to sell the 192-bed facility.
“Denis did a phenomenal job. He turned the nursing home around financially and several other ways. It now has a very healthy fund balance," said Rick House, county administrator. “The nursing home was running a deficit in 2013 and 2014 and the supervisors were investigating whether to sell it. I have nothing but accolades for Denis."
“He did a great job and is a big asset, but I can’t begrudge him taking advantage of a new opportunity," he added.
Vinnik said he has accepted a position as a nursing home administrator for Rochester Regional Health System. The Walworth resident said he enjoyed his time with Wayne County.
“The board, administrator and staff have been very supportive. I’m proud we’ve been able to turn the nursing home around financially and clinically and we were able to handle the COVID-19 situation without a problem," Vinnik said.
House also praised Vinnik for his efforts at dealing with the pandemic, which devastated many nursing homes and their vulnerable, elderly populations.
Wayne County has had a “poor house" for the elderly and disabled since 1830. The current nursing home was built and opened May 15, 2005.
House said the deadline for applications from licensed nursing home administrators to apply for the position is Oct. 20. He also said interviews have begun and a temporary administrator overseen by a licensed administrator supplied by a contracted firm is a likely scenario if someone hasn’t been selected to replace Vinnik by Oct. 30.