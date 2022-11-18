LYONS — Recovery work continues at the Wayne County Nursing Home, where the administrative wing suffered significant water damage when a small fire set off the sprinkler system Thursday morning.
According to County Administrator Rick House, nursing home staff noticed a large amount of smoke coming from the business office. They extinguished the fire, which was coming from a burning computer that House said was set off by an electronic device that apparently ignited near the computer.
The smoke set off the sprinkler system, and 3,000-plus gallons of water sprayed down on the business area, soaking much of the office’s contents and eventually seeping into the basement of the nursing home, where it damaged computer servers, phone systems and other electronics. House said the sprinkler system set off 75 gallons per minute and released water for about 45 minutes.
“There is heavy water damage and minimal smoke damage,” he said.
House said power was shut down temporarily to inspect the safety of the facility’s electrical wiring.
“No staff or residents were ever in jeopardy,” he said. “No smoke entered the resident areas.”
Recovery efforts continue, he noted. The county’s Information Technology Department was on site Thursday setting up temporary servers so that the nursing home had access to its health records system.
Servpro was called in to assist in recovery efforts, House noted.
Nursing Home Administrator Jeff Stalker and Compliance Officer Collyn Algier are managing recovery efforts, House said, adding that the state Department of Health was notified too.
Visitation was suspended temporarily because water had flowed into the main entrance. That restriction was rescinded, House said.
Administrative staff is moving into another part of the facility until remediation efforts are complete, House explained.
Worker Kaycee Hutchinson said the fire was at her work station. In a Facebook post following the incident, she said she was “on my way to work I got a phone call saying that our office caught fire. When I walked in and saw the damage, I was just in shock. Our office, the entire nursing home foyer and multiple hallways flooded under water from the sprinklers. All our files, soaked and so many things ruined. My computer, keyboard, mouse, desk — melted. What caused the fire? My computer — where I would have been sitting just 45 minutes later. My heart sank when I realized that.”
Hutchinson said she was “grateful for my friends and family and most importantly my coworkers and bosses who have gone above and beyond to check in on me today, give me hugs and just be a support system.”
The Lyons Fire Department and Wayne County sheriff’s office also responded to the scene.