LYONS — To support existing rental units as a major component of affordable housing, Wayne County has secured funding to offer a series of free educational workshops for local landlords and housing providers.
During the month of September, local landlords and housing providers are invited to attend four free online workshops aimed at establishing and maintaining affordable housing units. Sessions will be hosted by Wayne County Economic Development and Planning Department on Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m. via Zoom, starting Sept. 7. Registration is required.
Real estate legal expert Jaime Cain of Buffalo-based Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria LLP will lead the workshops. Topics to be covered include fair housing, leasing basics, market rate rents, and legal issues.
“We think it’s important to engage and develop relationships with our local rental housing providers,” Wayne County economic development director Brian Pincelli said. “Having a sufficient supply of housing that is affordable to households all along the income spectrum is critical to supporting a vibrant and sustainable local economy.”
The Finger Lakes Landlord Association, a regional non-profit organization initiated by a small group of Wayne County landlords, is supportive of these workshops.
“The majority of our members are small, local landlords who are already providing this valuable service to the community,” said Steve Austin, a Wayne County landlord who is on the association Board of Directors. “If there is an opportunity to partner with Wayne County on programs that benefit both landlords and tenants, we are all ears.”
To register for these workshops, contact the Wayne County Economic Development and Planning Department at (315) 946-5919 or visit web.co.wayne.ny.us/428/Housing.