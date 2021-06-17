LYONS — Wayne County’s leader for mental health services has been named to a state commission.
Jim Haitz, director of Wayne Behavioral Health, recently was appointed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to the state Department of Health’s Rural Health Council.
“It’s a great honor for me to have been selected by the governor to represent rural communities, and it’s a wonderful opportunity to be able to bring my voice and perspective to the table in Albany regarding state-level healthcare system policies, programs, and decisions as they relate to the best interest and impact in rural communities,” Haitz said.
The council’s roots go back to 1988, but it was inactive for years before state law established a 21-member council in 2017 composed strictly of rural representatives appointed by state Senate and Assembly leaders, and the governor.
The council provides firsthand perspective, guidance, and expertise on rural health challenges and issues, and advises the Department of Health on all aspects of rural healthcare.
The council also holds public hearings and submits yearly reports to the state’s 10 regional economic development councils on the status of the healthcare workforce in rural areas.
“I’m very proud and excited to be appointed,” Haitz said.
The appointment comes after Wayne Behavioral Health Network received the Commissioner’s Community Care Award for 2021 from the state Office of Mental Health earlier this month.