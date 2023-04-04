LYONS — A contract proposal is in the hands of the union representing Wayne County sheriff’s deputies.
According to Wayne County Administrator Rick House, the proposal comes following the second of two sessions with a Public Employee Relations Board mediator who was appointed after Teamsters 118 declared an impasse last September, effectively ending direct talks between the county’s negotiating team and union representatives.
“I get frustrated when either party creates an impasse, because that stops negotiations,” House said. “You cannot settle a contract without talking.”
On March 16, the second meeting was held with the mediator virtually, and House said there are no direct talks in the sessions. All communication goes through the mediator.
House is “guardedly optimistic” that a deal could come soon or, at a minimum, that progress is being made towards a new pact. The union has been working under an expired contract that ended at the end of 2021.
“There was a proposal structured in conjunction with the mediator” that sent on to the union by the mediator, although House said he was prohibited from divulging any details.
“We’re waiting back from the union on a response,” he said. “Now it’s in the union hands as to what they’re going to do.”
House reiterated that the “goal of the county is to come up with a fair and equitable contract that the taxpayers can afford.”
County officials have been criticized by union members and supporters for not offering better pay for deputies, which the union maintains is the second-lowest among 10 counties in the region and $7,000 below the average deputy wage. Deputies also want to retire with full pension benefits at 20 years, which is what is offered by many counties and other municipalities. It’s currently 25 years for Wayne deputies.
Sheriff Rob Milby, a non-voting member of the county’s negotiating committee, remains optimistic about a deal.
“I am always hopeful that a resolution can be reached that is fair and equitable to all,” he said. “I cannot speak to the particulars of the negotiations, as I am bound by a non-disclosure agreement, but I am hopeful. We need to set this distraction aside, so that we can get back to our focus, which is the safety and security of Wayne County.”
Teamsters 118 negotiator Sean Walsh did not respond to a request for comment on negotiations as of Thursday afternoon.